HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police will be launching a trial run for body-worn cameras before the devices are implemented statewide.

State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris announced the pilot program for the body cameras to ensure departments are ready to implement them. Troopers assigned to Troop H in Carlisle will begin wearing the cameras while on duty.

During a 60-day trail run, the department will use a shared service model in which 18 cameras allocated to Carlisle will be passed between troopers during shifts. The shared model is meant to be a cost-saving measure.

State police will use the program to determine the best practices and policies for using the cameras and to identify any needs for additional equipment or software features. Body-worn cameras are expected to be implemented at all 87 patrol stations when the pilot program ends.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The public rightfully expects their interactions with police be safe, respectful, and constitutional, and I believe the use of body-worn cameras demonstrates that the Pennsylvania State Police is committed to providing faithful and honest law enforcement services,” Colonel Paris said. “In addition to providing transparency and accountability, body-worn cameras document evidence in criminal cases and present opportunities to enhance training, just like the mobile video recording cameras we began using in patrol cars two decades ago.”

Arizona-based company Axon will provide state police with body cameras over a five-year contract.