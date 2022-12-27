HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –A report from the Pennsylvania State Police shows they had a busy holiday weekend out on the roads, investigating 661 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 23-25.

Of the 661 crashes, five were deadly killing seven people. Of those five deadly crashes, alcohol played a factor in two of them, their report shows.

Troopers arrested 116 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the three-day period. Troopers issued more than 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 11 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (3 days) 661 5 7 113 36 2 2021 (3 days) 488 4 6 90 41 1

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (3 days) 116 451 11 110 2,248 2021 (3 days) 181 1,131 24 124 2,728

With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Remember to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.