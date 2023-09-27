INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a man they said broke into a gas station overnight and stole multiple items.

Troopers out of the Indiana barracks said a white male forced his way into One Stop in Armagh just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The man was caught on camera and forced his way into the store by breaking the front glass doors before stealing various items and running off, troopers reported.

PSP is searching for the man pictured below. He’s described as being a white, non-Hispanic man with a thin build. He was seen wearing dark boots or shoes, a black leather jacket, orange and silver gloves, a black face cover, black sunglasses and a black hooded shirt.

Photo: PSP Indiana

The man was said to be driving a bright red pickup truck with a blue or black truck cap. It’s believed to be an early 2000s Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. William Ray at 724-357-1960.