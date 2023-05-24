HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are hitting Pennsylvania roadways over the Memorial Day holiday for traffic enforcement.

Troopers across the state will be out in force from Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 in anticipation of increased vehicle traffic. They will be watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated driving.

State police remind residents to enjoy the holiday weekend but to buckle up and drive safely.