MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers were shot in the line of duty Saturday in Juniata County and one has died from his injuries while the other is in the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police said a man engaged troopers in Mifflinstown Borough around 12:45 p.m. and shot one of the troopers, who was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

After a search, the suspected shooter was located in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers exchanged gunfire, and a trooper and the shooter were both shot and killed.

PSP asked the public to avoid the area, as the scene remains active. There is no threat to the public.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Colenel Christopher Paris are at the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken.

The names of the male suspected shooter and involved troopers will be released at a different time