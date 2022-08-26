PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960.

Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the rigorous training and education they received will serve as the foundation for their careers.

“You will be scrutinized for every decision you make and sometimes for the decisions other law enforcement officers make,” Colonel Evanchick said. “You need to be true to yourself, our Call of Honor, and do the right thing, even when doing the right thing may be the most difficult decision you will ever make.”

Five cadets received special awards and recognition during the ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County:

Sean P. Gordon received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership and the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;

Mitchell W. Obenrader received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;

Nathan B. Burkhart received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;

Bryan J. Carlson received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;

Roberto Spezza Jr. received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.

The new troopers will report to the following stations on Sept. 6:

Troop B, Uniontown

Jordon R. Macfarlane

Dillan H. Nudi

Stephanie L. Seitz

Troop D. Butler

Patrick J. McClure

Jessica A. Mosura

Troop D. New Castle

Nathan B. Burkhart

Michael A. Forstrom Jr.

Garret L. Young

Troop E, Corry

Joshua A. Kirwin

Troop E, Erie

Haylee N. Schick

Troop E, Meadville

Mitchell W. Obenrader

Troop F, Milton

Jacob T. Horan

Joseph M. Yedlosky

Troop F, Montoursville

Bryan J. Carlson

Dylan M. Houser

Gary W. Kunkle

Matthew R. Patrick

Troop G, Bedford

Cory A. Storm

Troop G. Lewistown

Quinn A. Hunter

Cole L. Morey

Troop H. Carlisle

Tyler C. Black

Troop H, Chambersburg

Christopher M. Alleman

Troop H, Gettysburg

Parker M. Hoyt

Brock A. McCulloch

Troop H, Harrisburg

George W. Martin III

Troop H. Lykens

Dallas J. Bulsak

Troop H. Newport

Logan P. Knesh

John P. Shannon

Troop J, Avondale

Joseph W. Certo

Ryan J. McLaughlin

Joshua H. Padua

Jarrett D. Tolby

Troop J, Embreeville

James Frank V

Adam M. Stata

Troop J, York

Olivia P. Gard

Jacob T. Goranson

Matthew J. Johnson

Ross B. Venman

Troop K. Media

Sean P. Gordon

Nicholas P. Peroni

Troop K, Philadelphia

Brian Jaraba

Michael J. Kessler

Jeremy S. Knell

Troop K, Skippack

Reginald H. Washington

Troop L, Jonestown

Mohammed N. Ahmad

Nicholas S. Mowry

Jamie L. Restanio

Ryan S. Schuetrumpf

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

Marc D. Buchhalter

Jordan T. Jimenez

Connor J. Nettles

Niklaus K. Yeastedt

Troop M, Bethlehem

Michael J. Limoli

Troop N, Lehighton

Shannon A. Grundmann

Roberto Spezza Jr.

Paul J. Steinmetz

Theodore J. Wilson Jr.

Troop N, Hazleton

Stefan L. M. Lawson

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Michael J. Besten Jr.

Alan M. Jadush

Paul D. Nye

Andy G. Singh

Troop P, Towanda

Damon C. Barhight

Anthony J. Pisano

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.