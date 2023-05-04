(WHTM) — A local state representative faces multiple charges on Wednesday including DUI and unsafe driving.

Republican Torren Ecker, who represents parts of Cumberland and Adams Counties, was in a one-car crash last month on the Carlisle Pike in Adams County.

According to State Police, Ecker was the lone passenger in a 2020 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound when it drifted off the west side of the road and struck a guard rail.

Ecker told abc27 at the time that he will be accountable for his actions and was relieved nobody was hurt.

“Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself. I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness. As this process moves forward, I will accept accountability and seek to restore the trust so many have put in me.”

Ecker has served in the State House since 2019 and serves on the House Appropriations, Judiciary, and Professional Licensure committees.