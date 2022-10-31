FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police.

According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township, Franklin County, around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 31.

While at the scene of the crash, an investigating trooper was hit by a passing motorist and was flown from the scene to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The trooper is currently in stable condition, according to PSP.

LATEST FROM WTAJ:

The person driving the vehicle that hit the trooper did stop at the scene, according to PSP. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.