HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A cat was rescued from an interstate median by a Pennsylvania State Trooper after it was spotted by a concerned citizen.

According to the non-profit group PAWS, a good samaritan saw a scared cat by the median on Interstate 83 near Union Deposit. The person quickly called the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers from the Harrisburg barracks responded. They were able to shut the interstate down in both directions so they could rescue the scared cat. The cat was not microchipped and did not have a collar.

Amanda, a PSP employee, took the cat home overnight and reached out to another non-profit organization called FIND TOBY in PA to post the found cat. A PAWS volunteer saw the post and offered help. PSP Trooper Barry transported the cat to PAWS spay/neuter clinic.

In honor of the State Police, the organization named the cat Trooper.

Courtesy of PAWS

Courtesy of PAWS

Trooper had no major trauma and only suffered from mild abrasions. The cat is currently being taken care of by PAWS volunteers and will be going up for adoption when he is fully healed.