(WTAJ)– A Pennsylvania teenager was attacked by a shark while they were surfing in New Jersey over the weekend, according to a news release.

Emergency crews were called Sunday, May 21, at around 3 p.m. for a report of a surfer in the waters off of the 109th Street Beach area who had injuries consistent with being attacked by a shark, Stone Harbor Police said.

The 15-year-old girl had multiple lacerations to her left foot and calf, police said. She was rushed to Cape Regional Medical Center where she got six stitches and her injuries were not life-threatening.

After an investigation by police and local marine life experts, it was determined that the teen was attacked by a shark, the release reads. The injuries she received consisted of being attacked by a shark, although the size and type of it is unknown.

According to the International Shark Attack File Beach Injuries and Fatalities Report, someone has a 1 in 11.5 million chance of being attacked by a shark, but in 2022 there were five reported deadly shark attacks. That number was down from the nine shark attacks in 2021.