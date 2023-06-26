WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is receiving nearly $1.2 billion to help build up the Commonwealth’s broadband infrastructure to deliver more high-speed internet to rural areas.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced that Pennsylvania is receiving $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across Pennsylvania.

The funding comes from President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative. It brings the federal funding for Pennsylvania high-speed internet to nearly $2 billion — $1,776,854,539.

“High-speed internet is a necessity today and without it, Pennsylvanians are left at a disadvantage. Our rural communities are particularly impacted by a lack of reliable, high-speed internet access.,” Senator Casey said.

“Nowadays, reliable broadband internet access is almost as fundamental as electricity or running water. We can`t let our rural and other underserved communities get left behind due to lack of broadband access,” Senator Fetterman said.

This funding comes from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The BEAD program allocates funding directly to the states to bring affordable and reliable high-speed internet to high-cost, unserved and underserved communities. The funding will go to the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority.

Senator Casey has long fought to bring high-speed internet funding to the Commonwealth. In April, Casey announced a $200 million investment from the American Rescue Plan to expand internet access to 44,000 Pennsylvania homes and business, particularly in rural communities.

Casey and Fetterman are also fighting for more federal investments, including sending a letter last week to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson urging the Biden Administration to give Pennsylvania the highest priority for grants from the Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program to combat the lack of universal high-speed internet access.