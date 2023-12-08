PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced that $110 million in grants will be going to wildlife crossing projects across the nation.

The grants will be going to 19 projects in 17 states, including Pennsylvania. The funding is made possible by a new program in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and can support projects that construct wildlife crossings over and below busy roads, add fencing, acquire tracking and mapping tools.

Pennsylvania will receive $840,000 to develop a comprehensive statewide strategic plan with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Game Commission, and others to address the wide-ranging challenges and opportunities associated with the safe management and stewardship for wildlife crossings across the state.

Each year, it is estimated that there are more than one million wildlife-vehicle collisions in the U.S. These collisions also cost the public more than $10 billion annually.

Other states that will be receiving funding include Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Washington and California.

“Every year, too many Americans are injured or killed in crashes involving cars and wildlife, especially in rural areas – but President Biden is tackling this challenge through these first-ever roadway safety grants,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “The projects we’re funding today in 17 states will reduce collisions between drivers and wildlife and save American lives.”

The full list of project selections can be found at Wildlife Crossings Program.