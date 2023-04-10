PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, has announced that unclaimed property that includes, fine jewelry, coins and other currency at set to be auctioned off this week.

The online auction will take place Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13. Although the majority of items will be auctioned off on Wednesday. tems up for auction can be previewed at pookandpook.com. Interested bidders can also register on Pook & Pook’s website.

About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4,000,000,000 in unclaimed property. The average value of a claim is $1,600.

The auction will feature 4,250 items from Treasury’s vault, including:

A 14K two-tone gold stick pin brooch with 2-carat diamond;

Multiple Engelhard 100 Troy ounce 999+ fine silver bars;

$20 Liberty Head Double Eagle gold coins;

One-ounce fine gold Canadian $50 Maple Leaf coins;

Morgan dollars;

An 18K yellow gold George Melleze pocket watch with a silver-colored key attached; and

Various comic books and magazines.

100 Troy ounce fine silver bars, courtesy of the PA Treasury

Miscellaneous jewelry, courtesy of the PA Treasury

Miscellaneous jewelry, courtesy of the PA Treasury

Assorted comic books and magazines, courtesy of the PA Treasury

18k gold pocket watch, courtesy of the PA Treasury

$50 gold Canadian Maple Leaf coin, courtesy of the PA Treasury

All Treasury items listed in the auction are subject to change at any time before the sale. In this case, Treasury is made aware of changes that may be made due to new information regarding an item’s authenticity, change in value, quality or other determining factor.

“There are some remarkable items available to bid on in this auction,” Garrity said. “Any proceeds will be carefully tracked – and will always be available for the rightful owner to claim any time, even years or decades from now.”

Unclaimed property comes to Treasury by state law. Tangible property, like the items being auctioned, most often comes from abandoned safe deposit boxes, with other items coming from college dorms, nursing homes, or police evidence rooms.

Property is safeguarded in the vault for at least three years before being auctioned. Treasury updates its unclaimed property records to reflect the proceeds from an item’s sale, so if a rightful owner comes forward the proceeds are available to claim.

To search for unclaimed property, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.