FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was charged with DUI while on his shift, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced.

Charges were filed against Trooper Justin Dibert, 34, after PSP said he was operating a department vehicle while intoxicated during his shift on Monday, Nov. 20.

PSP said that Dibert enlisted with them in February 2021 and is assigned to Troop G in McConnellsburg.

Dibert was placed on restricted duty status due to the charges, according to a PSP release.