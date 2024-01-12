HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported that $15.7 million in illegal drugs were seized in the Commonwealth in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin 1,610 pounds of marijuana and 105,309 pills were seized by troopers.
This brings the total of drugs seized by PSP in 2023 to:
- 888 pounds of cocaine
- 703 pounds of methamphetamines
- 246 pounds of fentanyl
- 35 pounds of heroin
- 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana
PSP said they also collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. 65 state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A breakdown of the drugs seized, and their street value, can be found in the chart below.
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|200.03 lbs.
|$4,400,660
|Crack Cocaine
|5.07 lbs.
|$81,120
|Heroin
|7.98 lbs.
|$271,490
|Fentanyl
|22.84 lbs.
|$365,440
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|60 doses
|$1,200
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|17.06 pints
|$114,302
|Marijuana THC Solid
|86.18 lbs.
|$430,900
|Marijuana Plants
|1,020 plants
|$168,300
|Processed Marijuana
|1,610.7 lbs.
|$4,832,100
|Methamphetamines
|226.3 lbs.
|$2,263,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.08 lbs.
|$264
|MDMA – Pills
|1,035 DU
|$15,525
|Other Narcotics
|123.22 lbs.
|$246,440
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|104,214 DU
|$2,605,350
|Total Value
|$15,796,091
Table 2: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|888.84 lbs.
|$19,554,480
|Crack Cocaine
|20.15 lbs.
|$322,400
|Heroin
|35.28 lbs.
|$1,199,690
|Fentanyl
|246.68 lbs.
|$3,946,880
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|244 doses
|$4,880
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|169.19 pints
|$1,133,573
|Marijuana THC Solid
|759.95 lbs.
|$3,799,750
|Marijuana Plants
|3,582 plants
|$591,030
|Processed Marijuana
|6,966 lbs.
|$20,898,000
|Methamphetamines
|703.43 lbs.
|$7,034,300
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.662 lbs.
|$15,163
|MDMA – Pills
|1,453 DU
|$21,795
|Other Narcotics
|709.36 lbs.
|$1,883,340
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|306,195 DU
|$7,654,875
|Total Value
|$68,060,156
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit their website at www.psp.pa.gov.