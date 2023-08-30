PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has projected over 2.7 million people will be on the roadways for one last summer getaway during Labor Day weekend.

Last year, Pennsylvania State Police reported a 40% increase in crashes over the holiday weekend compared to the year before. State Police and the Turnpike will have patrols and safety teams throughout the system who are there to ensure travelers get safely to their destination.

The traffic projections for each day is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 31 – 660,000 vehicles

Friday, Sept. 1 – 720,000 vehicles

Saturday, Sept. 2 – 550,000 vehicles

Monday, Sept. 4 – 480,000 vehicles

Starting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31, through 11 p.m. on Sept. 4, all scheduled construction will be suspended and lanes will be open to accommodate an increase in traffic.

For more information on safe traveling, visit the Pa. Turnpike website.