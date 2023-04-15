(WHTM) — Battle lines have been drawn on both sides as the United States Supreme Court weighs in on the fight over the abortion pill.

The high court blocked a decision that prevented patients from obtaining Mifepristone by mail. The ruling, however, is only valid until Wed. April 19. After that, restrictions may be rolled out in various states, including Pennsylvania.

The ruling is a victory for local pro-life advocates who have been fighting for regulations like this.

“I really do believe this is a step in the right direction,” said Maria Gallagher, the Legislative Director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation. “Our ultimate hope is that preborn children and pregnant women will be protected from the dangers of this radical abortion pill.”

But pro-choice advocates fighting to keep mifepristone on shelves are growing concerned by the day.

“The more cases like this that are upheld, the more egregious laws that are passed, the fewer access people are going to have,” said Melissa Reed, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

Now, Democratic governors across the country are calling for more orders of mifepristone. However, Governor Josh Shapiro is not one of them. Pennsylvania law prohibits him from using the state’s money to pay for the drug.

“Pennsylvania has very restrictive laws governing the provision of abortion care.

Right now, mifepristone remains legal in the Commonwealth, but that could change,” Reed added.

The Biden Administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene on the Texas ruling that invalidated the abortion pill.

“We hope that in the end, the Supreme Court will do the right thing for the health and safety of the pregnant woman and their babies,” Gallagher said.

Planned Parenthood Keystone told our sister station ABC27 that if the drug is invalidated, it can still provide care through a different drug called Misoprostol

“We have been preparing for this. We’ve trained our providers, we have got the medication in place, and if we’re required to do so, we will immediately pivot to that so there is no stoppage of care,” Reed said.