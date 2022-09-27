PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida and is opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm.
Currently, seven volunteers from the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region are positioned in Florida. More local Red Cross volunteers are expected to deploy to The Sunshine State in the coming days.
Meanwhile, three Red Cross volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania Region are deployed in Puerto Rico where people in many areas are still living without power and running water more than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit the island.
In Puerto Rico, the Red Cross has provided:
- More than 280 disaster workers, many with no power or water themselves, who are working around the clock with our partners to provide comfort and support
- More than 2,600 households with more than 17,800 relief items, including comfort kits and other supplies
- More than 25,700 meals and snacks with the help of partners
Visit Red Cross website to learn about our most-needed positions including:
- Shelter support: Help at a shelter during a large disaster by welcoming and registering residents, serving meals, setting up cots, distributing blankets and personal hygiene kits, and providing information and other assistance to people in need.
- Health services: Use your professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on support, including care and education to people staying at a shelter during a large disaster. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, Paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP and APRN.
- Disaster Action Team: Join your local Disaster Action Team to help families affected by home fires and other disasters by providing support, such as food, lodging, comfort and recovery assistance.