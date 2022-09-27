PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida and is opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm.

Currently, seven volunteers from the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region are positioned in Florida. More local Red Cross volunteers are expected to deploy to The Sunshine State in the coming days.

Meanwhile, three Red Cross volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania Region are deployed in Puerto Rico where people in many areas are still living without power and running water more than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit the island.

In Puerto Rico, the Red Cross has provided:

More than 280 disaster workers, many with no power or water themselves, who are working around the clock with our partners to provide comfort and support

More than 2,600 households with more than 17,800 relief items, including comfort kits and other supplies

More than 25,700 meals and snacks with the help of partners

