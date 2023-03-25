INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A New Kensington woman was arrested Friday by state police after they say she interfered with an arrested and harmed one of their horses.

In a release from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Gabriela Rae Kertson, 20, was charged with felony taunting a police animal and misdemeanor counts of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Troopers said around 11:16 p.m. on March 24, a group of PSP officers was dispatched to “IUPatty’s, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed party for the University of Indiana Pennsylvania students.

While police attempted to arrest a man for disorderly conduct, Kerston allegedly physically interfered with the arrested by grabbing the trooper’s right hand.

According to the release, police said Kerston then hit the patrol unit’s horse around its neck and stomach on its right side multiple times. Police then attempted to arrest Kerston, which she resited, however, troopers were eventually able to take her into custody.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kerston was arraigned Saturday morning and is out on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3.