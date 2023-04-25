HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania woman has been convicted of first-degree murder by a jury of her peers for poisoning her husband’s coffee in 2018.

Myrle Miller was found guilty of the murder of her husband, John Nichols, as well as five other felonies: theft by deception, forgery, insurance fraud, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and perjury.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, Miller now faces mandatory life in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date. She was remanded to Union County Prison after the verdict early Monday evening, March 24.

“The defendant was systematically emptying her husband’s bank accounts, and upon being found out, made the deliberate and intentional decision to kill him,” Attorney General Henry said. “It is hard to fathom acts more cold, calculated, and self-serving, and while we cannot bring back the life of Mr. Nichols, we hope today’s verdict offers a measure of justice to his family and friends.”

A Grand Jury investigation found that in the months prior to Nichols’ death, Miller drained all of her husband’s bank accounts. She forged his signature on checks, fraudulently made herself the sole beneficiary on two of his life insurance policies, fraudulently obtained loans against those policies and, when the fraud was about to be exposed, killed her husband by mixing large amounts of her medications and his medications with his coffee.

The investigation revealed that, shortly before Nichols’ death, a representative from the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited the couple’s home regarding a report of financial exploitation. According to testimony, Miller panicked that Nichols would learn about the theft, and told her son she would “handle it.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Additionally, in the months leading to Nichols’ death, Miller was involved in multiple romantic conversations with men through Facebook. A former friend testified that Miller told her she was in love with at least one of the men.

This case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Union County District Attorney’s Office. It was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of Attorney General.