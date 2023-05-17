WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County woman is behind bars after she was accused of using heroin before hitting and killing a man with a car.

Melissa Anderson, 52, of Armagh, allegedly sped off after hitting the man near a Dollar General store in New Florance Borough late at night on Monday, May 15. State police were sent to 13th Street after the man was found unresponsive laying on the road near the store.

According to court documents, medical personnel attempted to revive the man who was identified as Barry Cassidy but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office found Cassidy died from blunt force injuries.

At 11:33 p.m., troopers spoke to a man who claimed to be riding in the vehicle when the deadly accident occurred.

According to a criminal complaint, the man said he was picked up by Anderson at his home which was two to three miles away from the accident scene. He told troopers Anderson was driving a silver Dodge four-door sedan.

The man claimed he, Anderson and another woman drove to a residence in New Florance to sell an Xbox. After selling the game console, the man said they drove north on Route 711 when they approached the Dollar General store.

According to the complaint, the man told troopers he was sitting in the back passenger seat behind Anderson when he heard a loud impact on the vehicle’s front windshield causing it to crack and almost shatter. He said Anderson drove up the road a short distance before stopping on a dirt road.

The man claimed Anderson “freaked out” and quickly backed out of the dirt road and sped off, according to the complaint. He said Anderson brought him back to his home but got out of the car as it was skidding to a stop.

State police later found Anderson near her home in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. According to troopers, Anderson showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The sedan was also found close by with a broken front windshield on the passenger side, as well as other front damage, state police noted in court documents. Troopers also said the vehicle was not registered to Anderson.

Anderson was taken to the State Police barracks in Greensburg where troopers said she agreed to have her blood drawn and undergo a drug influence evaluation.

When questioned about the incident, Anderson told police she was driving the sedan and claimed she was picking up the man at his house to go buy heroin. She said they took heroin after the purchase and then drove north on Route 711 where she hit Cassidy, according to the complaint.

State police noted Anderson did not stop to check on Cassidy and did not contact police before driving back to the man’s house.

Anderson told troopers she then contacted her neighbor who was the owner of the sedan. According to the complaint, she said she told her neighbor to report the car as stolen because she hit something with the vehicle. Anderson allegedly drove the sedan to a separate location before walking back to her home where she was found and arrested by police nearby.

Anderson was arraigned on Tuesday, May 16 and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. Her bail was denied by Judge Jason Buczak who cited the reason as “No combination of conditions would prevent defendant from being a danger to the community,” according to a criminal docket.

She’s charged with a first-degree felony of homicide by vehicle while DUI, two felony counts of accidents involving death, DUI of a controlled substance, and two summary counts of careless driving.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 26.