ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania woman hit the jackpot on a million-dollar lottery scratch-off ticket and said she plans to get a fence for her rescue dog.

The “$1 Million? Seriously” ticket was bought by 56-year-old Kimberley Adamik of Allegheny County. She said she’s been a longtime player of the Pennsylvania Lottery and was shocked to find out she won $1 million.

“I’ve been playing for 35 years and have never won anything like this before,” Adamik told the PA Lottery. “I scratched the ticket at the store and scanned it. The store owner asked me if I hit the big one, and I said, ‘You tell me.’ She started screaming when she saw how much it was.”

Adamik told lottery officials that she plans to keep working her full-time sanitation job and use the prize money to fix up her home and build a fence for her rescue dog, Haley, so they have a place to run around.

“It’s all still settling in for me,” added Adamik. “I plan to keep up my regular routine. “It will be nice to pay bills and get the fence for my dog.”

Adamik told lottery officials that her parents were shocked and that her father never thought he would see a million-dollar ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Willy’s Beer & Beverage in Cheswick.

“This was a nice surprise for our small business,” Linda Wilson, owner of Willy’s Beer & Beverage told lottery officials. “It goes to show winning tickets can show up anywhere, and anyone has a chance to win. Our sincerest congratulations to her!”

Willy’s will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.