PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman today reminded Pennsylvanians that they have one week until Oct. 24 to register to vote in the November general election.

“All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote can still register to make sure their voice is heard in the Nov. 8 general election, but they should act fast,” Chapman said. “They can register to vote, check the status of their registration and apply for a mail ballot online at vote.pa.gov.”

In addition to registering to vote through the state’s online voter registration (OVR) site, Pennsylvanians can also use the OVR system to update their existing voter record with new information, such as a change of name or address.

Pennsylvanians wishing to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election must be:

A U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the person wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

Voters also are encouraged to use the online system to confirm their registration status prior to the deadline. The site provides county election office contact information and a polling place locator.

Pennsylvania voters have multiple options to cast their ballot, including voting by mail, voting in person by mail ballot through Nov. 1, or voting in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Whichever voting option you choose by mail ballot or at the polls on Election Day the important thing is to vote,” Chapman said. “The officials you elect in this midterm election will make decisions that affect voters’ daily lives for years to come.”

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 of its state House members.