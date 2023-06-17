JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pennsylvania residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating federal narcotics laws.

The three-count indictment named Carlos Harris, 50, of Pittsburgh and Wyatt Patterson, 23, of Clymer were named as the defendants, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

According to the indictment, on or about March 18, 2022, Harris and Patterson allegedly knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully conspire to possess, with the intent to distribute, and did possess with the intent to distribute, 50 grams or more of a mixture of substances including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, commonly known as “crack.”

Additionally, on or about March 21, 2022, Harris allegedly possessed 50 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Harris and Patterson could face the maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $10,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history, if any.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Special Assistant United States Attorney Dennis J. Clark is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Southwest Pennsylvania Saft Streets Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General conducted the investigation that lead to the indictment.