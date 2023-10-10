HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a new financial scam that looks to target your bank accounts.

PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned that this new scam is called “The Phantom Hacker” and its goal is to hack your financial accounts.

According to the FBI, these scammers will gain the trust of the victim in three phases.

One: They post as a tech support representative and will convince you to download a piece of software.

Two: They call a second time and pretend to be from the victim’s bank or another financial institution.

Three: They claim to be an employee of a federal agency.

The goal here is to convince people to move their money into an “alias” account where they can then steal it. The whole scam can involve emails, texts, phone calls, and even old-fashioned letters sent in the mail.

“We have to constantly be on guard against scammers,” Garrity said. “I urge everyone to be extremely cautious when receiving unsolicited texts, phone calls, or emails which could lead scammers straight to your bank account and to think twice before providing any personal information. If you are at all suspicious that someone may be trying to scam you, call your financial institution directly.”

You’re reminded to never respond to requests for information unless you initiated the request. Victims are urged to report any fraudulent or suspicious activities to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), 19,000 complaints related to tech support scams were submitted between January and June of this year, including more than $542 million in estimated victim losses. Nearly half of the victims were over 60 years old.