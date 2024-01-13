(WHTM) – On Monday, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) launched a new process that allows Pennsylvania residents to submit a complaint if they believe that their insurer has wrongly denied a claim.

Residents can use the PID website to submit a request. On Jan. 1, 2024, the state-specific standards went into effect. This is in connection to part of 2022 Act 146.

“Now that Pennsylvania has taken over the external review process from the federal government, PID has the ability to ensure policyholders are being treated fairly. Our dedicated team will ensure that reviews are completed in a timely manner and consistent with state standards,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Pennsylvania consumers who believe they were wrongly denied should know that we have their back – and they should feel empowered to file an independent appeal with us. Too few people challenge denials through internal or external review processes. Our recent Transparency in Coverage Report shows that although only a small number of individuals challenged their claim denials in the past 3 years, a significant number of those appeals had merit and their denials were reversed. Those facts alone should serve as notice to health insurers to do better in reviewing claims the first time around, and the Shapiro Administration will use every tool at its disposal to protect consumers.”

CODE PA, PID, and Publicis Sapient developed the online request for independent external review.

“Navigating the healthcare system can be overwhelming to many consumers, and so we want to offer a much different experience when they come to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department for help,” said Bry Pardoe, Executive Director of CODE PA. “We spent time with Pennsylvanians who have been through this process so we could design a system around their needs. It demonstrates how we can simplify people’s interactions across state agencies.”

If the resident’s case is reviewed and it is determined that it should have been covered by the insurer, that insurer will be required to cover the costs.

The decisions made are final and binding and the request by the resident is free.

PID oversees the process of determining the eligibility for the review, communication, and assignment of the independent review organization, as stated in the release.

The external review process will only be for commercial insurance that is purchased by employers for their employees, insurance purchased through Pennie, or insurance purchased directly from an insurance company, but not self-funded health benefit plans.

When a resident submits a request, it will take five days to determine eligibility. Those who are eligible for an independent review are given 15 days to submit additional medical records or documentation.

The reviewer then has 45 days to come to a final decision.

In 2022, two million claims were denied in Pennsylvania with 2,000 of them appealed and half those overturned.

Consumers with questions about the new process can visit the PID website or contact PID’s Consumer Services Bureau at pa.gov/reviewmyclaim or by calling 1-877-881-6388.