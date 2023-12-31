MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Four Powerball tickets winning $50,000 each were sold in Pennsylvania and the estimated jackpot has climbed to $810 million, one of the largest in Powerball history.

Three of the four tickets matched four of five winning numbers and the Powerball. If Power Play had been purchased, these tickets would have been worth $200,000.

One ticket won on Double Play, matching four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

Over 152,000 tickets winning prizes ranging from $4 to $500 were sold in Pennsylvania.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 27:

Winning Numbers: 10 11 26 27 34

Powerball: 07

Power Play: 04

Double Play Winning Numbers: 01 04 05 06 42

Powerball: 08

According to Powerball officials, tickets winning $1 million were sold in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. Tickets winning $2 million were sold in Texas and West Virginia.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $810 million for Monday’s drawing. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $114 million.