PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Peoples Natural Gas (“Peoples” or “the Company”) has announced that customers will likely start to see increases to their rates in 2024.

Peoples Natural Gas has filed a request today with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (“PUC”) for a base rate increase to support its Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (“LTIIP”), among other operations and sustainability initiatives. The request would be the first increase since 2019.

If the PUC approves the Company’s entire request, a PNGD residential customer who uses 80 Mcf annually would see a rate adjustment of $15.63 per month, while a PGD residential customer using 80 Mcf annually would see a rate adjustment of $6.35 per month.

With the potential merger of these two divisions, all residential customers would pay the same base rates for gas delivery service, under one common tariff. The total requested rate increase is $156.0 million. Base rates for PGD customers have not increased since 2014, and last increased for PNGD customers in 2019.

The rate review process can take up to nine months, which means customers can expect any approved increases to take effect at the end of September, 2024.

The process to modify base rates is transparent and involves multiple opportunities for public participation. Customers with questions about the proposed rates can visit Peoples-Gas.com/rates or call 1-800-764-0111 for more information.