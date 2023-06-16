HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania unemployment rate dropped to the lowest rate on record for May, according to the PA Department of Labor and Industry.

May’s unemployment rate in the Commonwealth dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0% — the lowest rate since keeping record in January 1976.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up one-tenth of a point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 9,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 9,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 7,900 over the month to a new record high of 6,122,500 in May. This was the fifth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional & business services (+3,700), which rose to a record high level.