PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Friday, March 24 the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released the employment report for February 2023.

According to the L&I, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month of February to 4.4%. The U.S. unemployment rate went up two-tenths of a percentage point from January to 3.6%.

L&I also noted that the unemployment rate matched the unemployment rate back in February of 2022, but that national rate is down 0.2% over the year.

During the pandemic, many jobs were lost within the first two months. However, L&I reported that as of January 2023, Pennsylvania has recovered more than 100% of the 1.1 million jobs that were lost.

Over the course of the month, Pennsylvania’s were also looking for jobs, as the number of residents working or looking for work went up 8,000. This is due to increases in employment and unemployment, according to L&I.

Nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 5,600 over the month, reaching a new record high of 6,094,000 in February. Jobs also increased from January in six of the 11 industry super sectors, with the largest gain taking place in leisure and hospitality. The leisure and hospitality industry saw an increase of over 3,000, according to the L&I. Transportation and utilities jobs remained a a high level, setting a new record.

According to the L&I, throughout the year so far, nonfarm jobs were up 164,800 with gains in all the 11 super sectors. Education and health services saw the largest volume over-the-year gain, gaining 53,600. Three other super sectors added 19,000 each.