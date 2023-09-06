HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on boating activities.

The Boating Facility Grant Program provides grants for planning, acquisition, development, expansion and rehabilitation of boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth.

The PFBC encourages townships, boroughs and municipal and county governments to apply to the grant program. Nonprofit groups such as land trusts, conservancies and watersheds are eligible to apply as well.

While private businesses and service clubs are not eligible for direct funding, they are encouraged to partner with their local county or municipality.

“There is no slowing down the interest in boating among families and individuals looking to get outdoors,” Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director, said. “Through our Boating Facilities Grant Program, Pennsylvania has become a leader in providing public access to the water, and there are still endless opportunities to help communities improve existing access areas or develop something new to serve local residents and attract recreational boaters to their region.”

Applicants can seek grants for site acquisition, development, expansion and prevention of the spread of aquatic invasive species. Grants can also be awarded for the rehabilitation of recreational boat access facilities such as boat ramps, courtesy floats, restrooms and access roads.

While the PFBC will accept applications from anywhere in Pennsylvania during the 2023 round of grants, special consideration will be given to projects that provide public boating access in the Delaware River watershed.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 30. For more information on the Boating Facility Grant Program and application materials, visit the PFBC website.