PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is seeking applicants for $25,000 grants that work to inspire fishing and boating skills across the Commonwealth.

Applicants for the grants should be programs that work to promote new and renewed interest in those activities in Pennsylvania. These grants might include helping to recruit new participants, retention of existing participants and reactivation of former participants.

The grants are often referred to as the R3 grants due to their focus on Recruitment, retention and reactivation.

Organizations are encouraged to engage groups under-represented in the fishing or boating population to learn the benefits of these activities, including community, wellness and taking advantage of the outdoors.

Last year, the PFBC awarded $201,837 in R3 grants to support 13 education projects in nine counties.

The R3 grants will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for the period of July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The grants require a minimum of 25% match of total project costs. The deadline for submission of R3 grant applications is April 14. At this time, applications for multi-year grants are not being accepted.

More information about the grant program, including the application, can be found on the PFBC R3 Grant Program page on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).