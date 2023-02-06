PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The last thing you might be thinking about is swimming, but the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is reminding Pennsylvanians always to wear life jackets when they’re out on the water.

Anglers are reminded that while taking advantage of the remaining fishing opportunities, especially during times when the temperature warms, but the water remains cold, to always make sure that you’re wearing a life jacket.

“”Right now, even though we`re starting to see some warmer temperatures, cold water is defined as 70-degrees of below,” Steve Ketterer, PFBC Boating Advisory Board; Harrisburg, Dauphin County. “So, should you fall off the boat accidentally through a capsized boat, canoe, kayak, hypothermia will set in very fast.”

John Mahn, Second District Commissioner and Chairman of the Boating Committee reinforced the importance of life-jacket wear during the cold weather months. Since 2012, the PFBC has required anyone aboard a boat less than 16 feet, including all kayaks and canoes, to wear a life jacket from November 1 through April 30.

“The important thing to realize is that should you capsize your vessel in cold water, you’ve got about ten minutes and then you’re in trouble,” Rocco Ali, PFBC Boating Advisory Board, Apollo; Armstrong County.

Boating accident data shows that while the number of boating accidents during the cold weather months have remained comparable over the 10-year period, deadly accidents during the cold weather months have been reduced by about 50%.