HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is seeking to connect with boat rental businesses in an attempt to better first-time boater experiences.

As part of an effort to increase overall boater enjoyment and safety across the Commonwealth, the PFBC is looking to connect potential customers with boat rental opportunities. Owners of a boat rental business are encouraged to complete a questionnaire about operation of the boat rental business and inclusion of the business on the PFBC website.

The completion of this questionnaire will help the PFBC drive business to boat rental opportunities and it will help the PFBC:

Maintain an up-to-date listing of rental opportunities

Provide owners and customers with improved educational resources and tools

Provide important updates throughout the year that are relevant to boat rental operations

The questionnaire, along with more information about current boat rental business regulations and safety resources can be found on the PFBC website.