Pole and paddle leashes guarantee you won’t lose your pole or your paddle if you happen to drop them, making them perfect fishing accessories.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission (PFBC) will be hosting a free virtual instruction course for women on kayak fishing.

The Intro to Kayak Fishing virtual course will take place on Thursday, March 2 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PFBC staff and trained fishing skill instructors will host the free interactive lesson.

Topics covered include the basics of:

Safety on the water

What you need to know before you go kayak fishing

Types of kayaks, paddles

How to retrofit your kayak for fishing

Types of fishing kayaks and advanced kayak gear

Fishing from a kayak

Where to find fish

Hooking and landing fish from a kayak

Spots are limited and they will be filled on a first-come first served basis.

Participants who register and attend the program will receive a post-program email that includes a kayak fishing digital packet to help them continue their journey.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can register for the virtual instruction session on the PFBC website.