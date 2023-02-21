PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission (PFBC) will be hosting a free virtual instruction course for women on kayak fishing.
The Intro to Kayak Fishing virtual course will take place on Thursday, March 2 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PFBC staff and trained fishing skill instructors will host the free interactive lesson.
Topics covered include the basics of:
- Safety on the water
- What you need to know before you go kayak fishing
- Types of kayaks, paddles
- How to retrofit your kayak for fishing
- Types of fishing kayaks and advanced kayak gear
- Fishing from a kayak
- Where to find fish
- Hooking and landing fish from a kayak
Spots are limited and they will be filled on a first-come first served basis.
Participants who register and attend the program will receive a post-program email that includes a kayak fishing digital packet to help them continue their journey.
You can register for the virtual instruction session on the PFBC website.