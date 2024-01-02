HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced that the 2024 application period for the R3 Education Grant Program will be earlier than in years previous.

Applications will now be accepted beginning on Jan. 16 through March 1. Previously, applications were accepted beginning in mid-March.

The R3 Grant was established to support partner organizations by providing hands-on education for the recruitment, retention and reactivation of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania. Last year, the PFBC awarded $187,625 in R3 Grant funding to support 15 education projects in 11 counties and two statewide projects.

The PFBC welcomes applications that coincides with the agency’s efforts to:

Retain current anglers and boaters

Reactivate former anglers and boaters

Increase the diversity of Pa.’s angler and boater population by recruiting and retaining under-represented audiences

Organizations eligible for this funding include school districts, universities and colleges, community and civic groups, sporting and conservation organizations and local recreation departments.

If a project has already received funding in the past from the PFBC, it may still be eligible for awards if the applicant can demonstrate how the additional funds will be used to innovate or expand the program.

The grant will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for projects conducted from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The grant requires a minimum 25% match of total project costs and at this time, applications for multi-year grants are not accepted.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information on the R3 Grant, visit the PFBC website.