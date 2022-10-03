HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is offering the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on the surge in boating activity.

According to the PFBC, as communities realized the positive social and economic impacts of providing convenient boating access along their local waterways, they were happy to announce another grant round.

The Grant Program provides grants for the planning, acquisition, development, expansion and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The deadline for applications is December 30, 2022.

The PFBC encourages townships, boroughs, and municipal and county governments to apply. Nonprofit groups (501c3) including land trusts, conservancies, and watershed associations are also eligible to apply.

Private businesses and service clubs are not eligible for direct funding but are encouraged to partner with their local county or municipality.

“Interest in boating continues to remain high among families and individuals looking to get outdoors,” Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director said. “Many existing boating access points quickly reach their capacity with boaters eager to be on the water. Funds awarded through this grant program can help communities improve existing access areas or develop something new to serve local residents and attract recreational boaters to their region.”

Applicants can seek grants for site acquisition, development, expansion, prevention of the spread of aquatic invasive species and rehabilitation of recreational boat access facilities. Eligible construction projects may include boat ramps, courtesy floats, restrooms, access roads, parking areas and signs.

Funds may also be used to make facilities ADA compliant.

Funding requests require a 50% match. For the 2022 round of grants, the PFBC will accept applications from anywhere in the Commonwealth.