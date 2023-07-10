PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is holding two free statewide webinars in July to help students and families navigate the financial aid process.

These webinars will assist students and their families with navigating the financial aid process and to discuss PHEAAs private student loan program PA Forward, which is Pennsylvania’s state-based private student loan option.

Here are the scheduled times for the webinars and what they look to cover:

Deep Dive into Covering the Gap: The 1-hour webinar will explore the available loan programs to assist with covering the cost gaps in funding.

Tuesday, July 11 – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 – Noon

Borrowing for Education Which Loan is Right for Me?: The 1-hour webinar examines borrowing options available to students and families and will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Thursday, July 13 – Noon

Tuesday, July 27 – 6:30 p.m.

You can register to attend one of the upcoming events on the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency website.

The webinars will be hosted by PHEAA representatives Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray, who specialize in financial aid. They will discuss how students and families can take advantage of the benefits of using PA Forward Student Loans to cover tuition gaps that other aid did not cover.

“The PHEAA Board of Directors is pleased to provide students and their families with the resources they need to secure financial aid,” Senator Wayne Fontana, Chairman of the PHEAA Board said. “By attending the webinars, they will not only receive important guidance on funding their educations, but they can ask questions about their personal circumstances. By the end of the webinar, they should be ready to begin this critical chapter in their lives.”