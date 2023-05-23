PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – The first pair of sloth bear cubs born in Philadelphia in the last 30 years have officially met the public.

10-year-old mom Kayla came out of her den on Tuesday, May 23 and her twin boys, born January 2, 2023, came tumbling along behind her. Now the Philadelphia Zoo has announced that they are holding a contest to name the cubs.

Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

They have chosen two sets of Philly-centric names and the public is invited to cast their vote for their favorite.

Here are the options:

Kelce & Harper– for Philly sports legends Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Bryce Harper of the Phillies OR

Hall & Oates– for Philly’s iconic pop rock duo with hits like “Out of Touch” and “You Make My Dreams Come True”

Cast your votes on the Philadelphia Zoo website until Sunday, May 28.

Kayla and 10-year-old dad Bhalu, have until now been behind the scenes inside their den. The winning names will be announced on the Zoo’s social media channels on Monday, May 29. You can also watch the live stream of the sloth bears on the zoo website. They recommend watching in the morning as this is the best time to see them.

The sloth bear is a shaggy-coated mammal that is considered to be a vulnerable species. They are native to India, Sri Lanka and Nepal and unlike any other species of bear they often are seen carrying their cubs on their backs, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

Sloth bear cubs will stay on mom’s back for about 6 months and nurse from mom for about a year, and remain with her for 2-3 years. Father bears are not at all involved with infant care or are even nearby in the wild.

Philadelphia Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding program of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The goal of this program is to manage populations of threatened, endangered and other species across AZA institutions to maintain long-term genetic and demographic viability to protect species from extinction.

The Philadelphia Zoo is proud to participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan (SSP) for the threatened sloth bear,” Vice President of Animal Well-Being Rachel Metz said. “Their birth is incredibly important to the protection of this species and we are excited for guests to come to the Zoo and see for themselves what amazing animals they are.”



