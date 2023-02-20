PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – The Philadelphia Police Department removed an 18-inch PVC pipe bomb that behind a church on Sunday, according to CBS News

The pipe bomb was found near the cemetery of the St. Dominic’s Catholic Church and the Philadelphia bomb squad had to be called. CBS News described the pipe bomb as having capped ends with black powder on it and an unknown powder inside.

The incident happened at the intersection of Blakiston Lane and Frankford Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, according to CBS News.

Police say the device is under analysis and bomb techs are working backward to de-assemble it.