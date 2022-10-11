Travelers enter the security line at Greater Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Approximately 8,000 items from the lost-and-found will be a part of an auction at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to a publication from the airport, items include an Apple Watch, jewelry and a 2019 Hyundai Sonata. There are 300 pieces of electronics ranging from computers to Kindles.

“There’s a wide variety of items sold at the auction that tailor to different people’s interests, such as vehicles, electronics, tools, jewelry and maintenance equipment. So there is something there for everyone,” Airport Manager of Customer Service Elise Gomez told Blue Sky News.

The auction is Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

According to the airport, proceeds from personal items left behind go to the ACAA Charitable Foundation, which helps support the airport’s Art in the Airport program, aviation scholarships and workforce development. Last year, the auction raised more than $75,000 for the foundation.