PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man will be spending the next five years in prison after he was sentenced in federal court for possessing over 2,000 images and video depicting child sexual exploitation.

Troy Arnold, 57, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 20 to five years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville.

According to U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan, Arnold was found in August 2022 to have over 2,700 sexually explicit photos and videos of prepubescent minors and minors under the age of 12. Olshan said the material also portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence along with sexual abuse of infants or toddlers.

The Pittsburgh Office of Homeland Security Investigations led an investigation against Arnold. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carl Spindler prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.