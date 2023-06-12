This is Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that veteran Pittsburgh broadcaster Stan Savran has died at the age of 76.

Savran earned the nickname “The Godfather” of Pittsburgh sports talk on both television and radio.

During his career, Savran worked for multiple broadcast outlets in Pittsburgh, including WWSW-AM, WTAE-TV, AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN Radio Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation radio.

During his career, Savran worked closely with the Steelers and also hosted pre and postgame shows for the Penguins and Pirates.

Steelers President Art Rooney II released the following statement:

“Today is a sad day in the City of Pittsburgh as we lost a legendary person, media icon, and close friend with the passing of Stan Savran. He was a gentleman in every way possible, and he did so much for our city and Western Pa. with his honest candor and knowledge of all sports, both locally and nationally. Stan was involved for many years working on our Steelers Radio Network as well as doing several Steelers’ interviews and shows, while also being a valuable contributor to our Hall of Honor committee. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed, but always remembered.”

In 2003, he was inducted into the Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022, and also had his foot amputated in April.