National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — A new study has ranked Pittsburgh as one of the “buggiest” cities in the country.

The study was conducted by TruGreen, a pest control company out of Memphis, Tennessee. Each year, TruGreen releases this list to show which cities are most impacted by outdoor pests like mosquitos, fleas and ticks.

Pittsburgh is right in the middle, coming in 10th. Below is the rest of the list.

Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Atlanta, GA Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, FL Detroit, MI Cleveland-Akron, OH Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO Indianapolis, IN Nashville, TN Raleigh-Durham, NC Charlotte, NC Columbus, OH Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, NC San Antonio, TX Portland, OR

“This year, we have observed shifts in weather and temperature as they stray from traditional patterns, bringing a number of storms and other inclement weather, with predictions indicating a wet spring season ahead,” said Brian Feldman, Senior Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen. “This could potentially mean a buggier spring and summer for us all. Mosquitoes and ticks in particular thrive in warm, damp environments, so it is critical that people get ahead of their pest control this year, especially if they live in one of the top 20 metropolitan areas listed. A professional service like TruGreen can help protect against and control these nuisance pests, so families can enjoy their outdoor living space without worry.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

TruGreen said this list was created from data gathered from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. For more information about TruGreen, visit their website.