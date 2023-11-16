PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium welcomes a new resident who is now available for the public viewing.

Marcy, a two-year-old female red panda, arrived at the zoo on Oct. 24, coming from the Red River Zoo in Fargo, North Dakota. She joins the zoos other female red panda, Xia, who was also born at the Red River Zoo in 2011 and came to Pittsburgh in 2012.

According to zoo officials, Marcy is gradually getting accustomed to both her new habitat and fellow resident.

“The initial goal when receiving a new red panda is to acclimate the animal to the many new experiences her new home provides, from meeting and understanding her new keepers and the daily activity of the space to learning every square inch of her home; location of food, water, and bathrooms; the movement of our guests; and the new sights, sounds, smells,” Ray Bamrick, Lead Keeper at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium said in a press release. “It is a great change to her life, and we work very hard at making these changes gradual and comforting.”

Marcy is believed to be of the Chinese lineage of red pandas, presenting a darker coat, redder face and a greater color contrast between the distinctive rings on her tail compared to these traits in the Himalayan red panda.

Red pandas are native to a specific habitat in Asia and require appropriate altitudes, forest coverage and a close proximity to water. These endangered animals also need to be somewhere where there is sufficient bamboo as it comprises 95% of their diet. Red pandas are said to eat 20% to 30% of their body weight each day, which is about two to four pounds of bamboo shoots and leaves.

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, there are less than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild due to climate change and human activity, as these things are taking a toll on the forests these amazing creatures used to call home.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium hopes that maintaining their presence in zoos will allow us to learn about their biology and guard against their extinction. While they are said to be difficult to observe in the wild, red pandas in zoos have offered researchers insight into their behaviors and habits.

Marcy and Xia can be found in the Forest Passage at the zoo, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, outside of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. And while it is currently sold out for the season, the zoo does off a Wild Encounter with their red pandas, where guests “go nose-to-whisker” with these charming animals to see first-hand what goes into their daily care and learn about important conservation information.