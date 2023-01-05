(WTAJ) — A new law will prevent police in Pennsylvania from pulling you over for a once minor infraction.

The law, known as Act 112, was signed by Governor Wolf in 2022 after a Supreme Court ruling about an obstructed license plate. The old law left a grey area as to what actually constituted an obstructed license plate.

The ruling determined that officers were right to pull someone over just because the license plate frame blocked a part of PA’s tourism website, in this case.

As of 2023, police can no longer use a license plate frame as an excuse to pull someone over.

The law, which went into effect Jan. 1, says that the frame cannot block important information, such as the number, but blocking something like the tourism website is ok.