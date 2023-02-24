YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in York County during the morning hours of Friday, Feb. 24.

According to Public Information Officer Ted Czech, York County 911 received a report of an active shooter in the 1900 block of Industrial Highway. Springettsbury Township Police responded to the scene soon after.

There have been no injuries associated with the incident, according to Czech. However, the suspect is still at large.

Schools in the Central York School District were on lockdown for a period of time, which has since been lifted.

