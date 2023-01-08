LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing mother.

According to a post from the Facebook page of District Attorney Kevin Steele, they are looking for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown who lives on Stratford Court, which is in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.

The family of Brown is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that can help law enforcement find her.

Courtesy of Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele

Brown is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet, one inch tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. by a friend and business associate. According to the DA, she was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4, however, Brown never showed up.

The DA also stated that her vehicle was parked outside her home and that her car keys, wallet, purse, and work cell phone were all found inside her home. Brown’s personal cell phone has not been found and has not been communicating since the morning of Jan. 4.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” said Steele. “If anyone has seen Jennifer or has any information that might be helpful in locating her, please call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553”