DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman, who was the manager of a Lackawanna County McDonald’s, is being charged after taking nearly $50,000 in six months from the fast food restaurant.

According to the Dunmore Police Department, officers were called to McDonald’s on the O’Neill Highway for a reported theft.

The owner of the restaurant told police they believe an employee had been stealing from the business due to discrepancies with the deposits that Stepahine Vansickle, 32, of Moscow, handled.

Through further investigation, detectives determined the thefts were committed by Vansickle between the beginning of September and the end of March. Police say discrepancies were seen between amounts deposited and what cash register printouts show should have been deposited.

As stated in the affidavit, theft activity began with a deposit on September 6 that was short $20.35 of what the register printout showed it should be. A couple of days later, the business was short $400.76.

By the end of September, Vansickle had shorted the business $3,153, according to court documents. The thefts continued where Vansickle allegedly took $6,535 in October, $9,903 in November, and $10,529 in December.

Police say by the end of March the grand total that was taken reached $48,625.

Vansickle was charged with felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.