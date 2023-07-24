HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant James Wagner who was injured in the June 17 shooting has been released from the hospital.

Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers were shot in the line of duty Saturday, June 17 in Juniata County and one died from his injuries while the other, Wagner, was transported to the hospital in critical injury. On Monday, July 24 Wagner was released from the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Lt. Wagner is assigned as the station commander at Troop G, Bedford Station. In 2019, he served as station commander of Troop G, Huntingdon. He enlisted in the PSP in September 2002.

Wagner will continue his recovery at a rehabilitation center, according to the medical center. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., 29, was shot and killed by Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown. According to officials, Stine initiated the exchange of gunfire with troopers. Stine was also shot and died from his injuries.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police were on hand as Lt. James Wagner was discharged from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. James Wagner is saluted by his fellow troopers as he is discharged from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. James Wagner raises his hand to match salutes with his fellow troopers as he is discharged from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Rougeau Jr. was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York before transferring to Troop G, Lewistown in March. He became the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.